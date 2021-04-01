Council of State member urges govt to invest in agric in Savannah Region

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Council of State representative for the Savannah Region, Kpengriwura Sapara Kokoshechi Adam Zakaria, has urged government to take advantage of the vast and arable lands in the Region to invest in Agriculture.



According to him, the Region has several hectares of valleys good for agricultural purposes.



Kpengriwura Sapara Kokoshechi Adam Zakaria mentioned the Katanga Valley in Salaga as the food basket of the country in the early 1960s.



“I think government should consider making use of the vast land in the [Savannah] Region for agricultural purposes to reduce the cost of importation of rice and other food varieties into the country.”



In the area of natural resources, Kpengriwura appealed to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to consider the regularization of small-scale mining in the country.



“We have abundance of gold deposit in the Bole area which, if properly managed, will provide more job opportunities to the youth to reduce youth unemployment.”



The Kpengriwura is the second person from the region to call for the regularization of small-scale mining in the region after the Member of Parliament for the Bole Constituency, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana.



The Bole-Bamboi lawmaker in an interview with 3news.com appealed to government to regularize the activities of small-scale miners in the country.



The Savannah region is the largest region in Ghana with a land size of 46, 922-squared kilometres, constituting about one-fifth of the total land area of Ghana.