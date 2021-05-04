Council of State in support of efforts to ‘Green Ghana’

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The members of the Council of State have said they are in support of efforts to stop illegal mining activities which have led to the pollution of several river bodies and contributing sharply to deforestation in the country.



The Council in a meeting with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated their routineness to step up advocacy, and also donations of seedlings and other resources towards the work being done by the Ministry.



This follows the Minister’s briefing of the Council on enhanced measures being taken including “Operation Clean River Bodies” and the “Greening of Ghana Project.”



The meeting, which took place as part of the fourth session of the Council of State focused on strategies for tackling the menace of galamsey and its destruction of the environment, notably forests, farmlands and water bodies.



In line with the work of the Council, it also met with Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, on steps taken by the Ministry to revitalize the local economy through trade and industrialization at the back of the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Minister in his interactions with the Council touched on the opportunities among others presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area – AfCFTA to the country and the continent as a whole.



Key to the discussion with the Minister was the advice to intensifying engagements between industry and academia, towards aligning educational curricula to the demands of the industry.



In a meeting with the leadership of Parliament on many issues, the Council also emphasized the need for collaboration between the two bodies. This is believed would highlight the Council’s active involvement in the law-making process.