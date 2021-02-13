General News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Council of State elections: Volta Region retains Seth Nyonyo

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo polled 19 votes

The Electoral College of the Volta Region Council of State has voted to retain Mr Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of the Fraga Oil Limited as a representative of the region.



He garnered 19 votes to beat his fiercest contender Mr Robert Castro Mediale, a businessman, who had 17 votes.



The rest of the contestants, Osie Adza Tekpor, 62, Mr Daniel Kwabla Dzakoah, 28, Mr Felix Lartey, 42, Mr Charles Atsu-Koni, 42, Mr Frederick Kwame Gbeku, 45, Mr Osei Christian Dziidzi and Dr Bernice Grace Adiku Heloo, 66, all recording zero.



Mr Nyonyo occupied the same position during the first term of President Akufo-Addo in the same capacity.



Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Volta Regional Director of Electoral Commission, who presided over proceedings told the Ghana News Agency the exercise was peaceful and therefore incident-free.



Mr Nyonyo, in a victory speech thanked the Electoral college for the trust reposed in him and pledged to uphold the interest of the region at all times and do honour to all.



The election is in accordance with paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.



