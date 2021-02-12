Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Council of State elections: Adam Zakariah wins Savanna slot

Alhaji Adam Zakaria won the slot for the Savanna region

A former principal of Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale, the capital of the Northern region, Alhaji Adam Zakaria, has won the slot to represent the Savanna Region as its Council of State member.



He polled all 14 votes to beat his two other contenders, former GFA boss Alhaji M.N.D Jawula and a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Polytechnic in the Upper East Region, Mr Mohammed Adam Abdul.



In his victory speech, Alhaji Zakaria promised to bring to the President’s attention, the water problems of the area.



Alhaji Adam Zakaria was born in Bole to Maluwewura Zakaria of Bole and Mantewuche Achulo of Buipe.



He was the Principal of Bagabaga College for many years till he retired in 2015.



Alhaji Zakaria has held positions in the past such as National Secretary of Gonjaland Youth Association, Presiding Member of Bole District Assembly, Board Member of Electricity Company of Ghana, Board Member of Bui Power Authority, Member of Regional Executive of the NPP for the then Northern Region and Chairman of Finance Committee of NPP for the then-Northern Region.



He also served as Chairman of Disciplinary Committee of NPP for the then-Northern Region, Member of Council of Elders of NPP for the then-Northern Region, and later Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP for the Savanna Region.