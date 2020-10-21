General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Council of State Bill becomes law

Parliament passed the bill into law on Wednesday, October 21

Parliament has passed the Council of State Bill, 2020 into law, to allow for the establishment of a Secretariat to provide professional and administrative support for the Council of State.



The Council of State was established under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution and its membership comprises a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of Defence Staff, a former Inspector-General of Police, the President of the National House of Chiefs, a representative from each region and eleven members appointed by the President.



The Council has the duty to counsel the President and to consider Bills which have been published in the Gazette or passed by Parliament upon request by the President under Article 90 of the Constitution.



The Bill was passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to enable the establishment of a Secretariat that will provide professional and administrative support for the effective and efficient delivery of the mandate of the Council.



A provision has been made in the Act for the conditions of service of staff of the Council through the promulgation of a legislative instrument by the Minister responsible for Justice on the recommendation of the Council.



Another provision also allows for the appointment of an Executive Secretary and other staff to be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Secretariat.



The Secretariate will ensure the implementation of the decisions of the Council.





