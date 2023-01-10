Cost of living allowance in limbo as public workers await government decision

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Public sector workers are left with mixed feelings as to whether they will be receiving their Cost of Living Allowance with the commencement of a new year.



The 15% Cost of Living Allowance, which was introduced last year to cushion public sector workers against the economic hardship expired in December 2022.



In a report on Joy News’ AM Show, it was revealed by the President of Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour that, they are not expecting the allowance this month (January) as issues regarding extension of same are yet to be discussed.



The president of the association also noted that, salaries of public sector workers will see a 15% dip should government decide not to extend the allowance.



“The issue of COLA has not even been discussed and as we speak, January, essentially COLA will not be paid because we have not agreed on the fact that COLA should be paid because COLA was supposed to end in December. So the 15% will go off and if we are not able to conclude, that’d essentially mean that salaries of public sector workers will see a 15% dip, so we need to conclude,” Dr. Frank Serebour said.



However, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo expects the allowance to be paid.



She said that, the cost of living allowance should run till they are done with a base pay negotiation.



“…we are all expecting, is for the ‘COLA to run, until we are done with the base pay negotiations and then, the directive is given to Controller to implement. Then, I think we will have some peace,” she stated.



She also added that the payment of the allowance is necessary to avert any possible agitations.



