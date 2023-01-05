Corruption probe involving Charles Bissue, NDA concluded; report imminent - OSP

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has announced the conclusion of investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



In a half-year report on its activities in 2022, the Special Prosecutor said its offices or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.



Bissue became subject of an investigation following an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Northern Development Authority



The Office has also concluded investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&QS Consortium Limited for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.



“The Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course,” the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said.



The release of the 13-page report by the OSP in pursuance of section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) mandates the Office to publish, on a half-yearly basis, corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the highlights of activities undertaken by the Office.