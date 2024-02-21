Corruption perception about Ghana's ports very high - Finance Minister

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has said the perception of corruption in the country's various ports remains very high.



He said revenue leakages through misdescriptions, misclassification, over and under-invoicing, actions of clearing agents, among others in the ports must be sealed.



The Minister of Finance, during his working visit to the Ghana Revenue Authority on Monday, February 19, 2024, stressed that discipline needs to be instilled in members to minimize the revenue leakages.



He said government will soon roll out and expand the E-VAT mechanism to minimize human contact at the ports, as well as, give customers a great experience and boost revenue mobilization.



Dr Mohammed Amin Adam in his address said, “Commissioner-General, as you may be aware, the perception of corruption in the ports or trade and entry remains very high. I have seen reports that tend to confirm some of these perceptions. And I know you all have received similar reports. We continue to lose revenue through the actions and inactions of clearing agents, shipping companies and some of our own customs officials."



“I personally intend to visit the ports, together with some of your officers to engage and assess for myself some of the issues at first-hand. We need you to continue to instil discipline and minimize revenue leakages through misdescriptions, misclassification, and over and under-invoicing,” he added.



The finance minister further stated that, “It is also time to roll out and expand the E-VAT mechanism, despite whatever challenges exist. We saw the potential collections from the Pilot Phase. We cannot continue to prolong and delay the implementation, especially under the programme. We must also work with renewed urgency towards reducing the human contact in the revenue processes and introduce a faceless assessment system. This is a sure way to give taxpayers a great experience and boost revenue mobilization.



Dr Amin Adam entreated the management of the Ghana Revenue Authority not to hesitate to call on his ministry for help in a bid to rake in more revenue for the state.



