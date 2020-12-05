General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Corruption has no strong connection with NPP Government — Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, on Friday said corruption was not dominant on the minds of Ghanaians because the canker has no strong connection with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s structure.



Mr Hamid said in all the surveys conducted by reputable research and democratic institutions such as the Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance, Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, none of them showed that corruption was presently uttermost on the minds of Ghanaians.



“Corruption is either not existences or is on the barest minimal,” the surveys which revealed issues that are topmost in the public space, he said.



Mr Hamid, who is also the Deputy Campaign Manager of NPP, made these comments at a Press Briefing in Accra to further debunk claims made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) backed by a video footage allegedly showing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo allegedly receiving a bribe of $40,000.



He said the fact that corruption was a major issue for Ghanaians in 2016 was because the subject was dominant in the governance system.



“People do not see corruption as a dominant issue in this year’s election because their monies are being used to build interchanges, finance the Free Senior High School policy, provide loans, free water, electricity subsidies, build good roads at less cost, among others,” he said.



He said unlike the previous government, the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government had been tougher on corruption by successfully prosecuting 55 accused persons and convicted some.







“We established the Office of the Special Prosecutor, amended the law relating to asset declaration to provide punishment for false declaration and non-disclosure of appointments.



“We have increased the jail term for corruption by amending the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29 to make corruption a felony rather than a misdemeanor, we have passed the Right to Information Act after two decades and have setup a Whistle Blowers Act,” he added.



He said the focus of the NPP was to encourage the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo to explore new steps to improve cooperation with Ghana’s international partners in the fight against corruption.



“On Monday, December 7, we urge on all Ghanaians to turn-up en masse to protect our progress and give President Akufo-Addo to do more for Ghanaians,” he added.









