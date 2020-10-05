Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: NPP USA chicago chapter

'Corruption at MASLOC now a thing of the past' - Steven Amoah

C.E.O of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr Stephen Amoah

Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr Stephen Amoah says corruption under MASLOC is now a thing of the past citing good structures put in place to curb the menace.



He said, the issue of corruption does not make headlines any more when it comes to the management of funds at MASLOC under his leadership.



Mr Amoh revealed, he has dealt ruthlessly with corruption under his leadership at MASLOC.



Speaking with some NPP members in Chicago via zoom, the MASLOC CEO said the main objective of his outffit is to help SME's thrive for better economic growth.



According to the MASLOC CEO, he has been able to position his outfit at a better place than the ex-Mahama-led administration did.



Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is a microfinance apex body responsible for implementing the Government of Ghana's (GoG) microfinance programmes targeted at reducing poverty.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.