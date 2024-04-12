Corruption Fight: I won’t interfere when EOCO, OSP come after my ministers – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a firm declaration that he will not shield his appointees involved in corrupt practices if he is elected president in the upcoming December polls.



Speaking during an engagement with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama emphasized that he will not be a source of insulation for his appointees who will become the subject of anti-corruption investigations.



“If people have taken advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, and that is why I said when I come into the office and I am swearing in the ministers, I will caution them and if they don’t listen and do not do their work well and EOCO or OSP come after you, I am not a clearing agent and I won’t interfere and I will let them do their work,” Mr Mahama said.



He noted the importance of accountability from leaders for the taxes paid by Ghanaians and outlined his plans to establish an independent valuation office to prevent sole sourcing and procurement infractions if he wins the general elections.



Mahama stressed the need to address corruption in government, asserting that anti-corruption institutions should be allowed to work without interference. He emphasized that if ministers are found to have taken advantage of the country, they will face consequences.



“One of the reasons why you are suffering in terms of imposition of revenue and taxes is because of the expenditure side. If the government is raising the money and misusing it through sole sourcing, procurement and so forth, it is your taxpayers’ money that is being wasted and so we must take an interest in that and that is why I have suggested that we are going to have an independent valuation office and any sole sourcing contract must go for value-for-money audit to make sure that it has not been inflated.



“Aside from that, we must make sure that we cut down on corruption and allow the anti-corruption institutions to work,” the former President said.



GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







