Corrupt persons will be shot under my administration – PNC Presidential Candidate

PNC Presidential Candidate, David Apasera

Considering the impacts of corruption on the development of the country, flagbearer of the People’s National Convention, David Apasera has stated that persons found guilty of engaging in corruption under his administration will face outright execution through gunshot.



This line of action according to Mr. Apasera embodies his commitment to enhancing the security and safety of the country while protecting the state coffers.



He made this known during the Minority Political Parties Debate hosted by IMANI Centre for Policy Education in collaboration with JoyNews at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Thursday, October 15.



Describing corruption as “the main problem that is causing us the misery that we have”, the PNC flagbearer said current punishments have not proven effective enough to discourage people from engaging in the act and emphasized the need for his proposed punishment.



“If we try tougher punishment and it doesn’t restrain people from corruption, we have to go to that length. If you steal and you know that if you are caught you will die, you will not do it. You are stealing to eat and if you know that you will be caught and shot, you will not do it,” he explained.



Outlining his security plan, Mr. Apasera said if elected president on December 7, 2020, he will set up a paramilitary force adequately resourced to combat crime in the country.



“We want to put in place a paramilitary organisation that will be a rapid striking force to prevent highway robberies and other violent crimes. These organisations will be stationed in all regions and empowered with helicopter gunships that will rapidly move into the air to defend people who are attacked on the highway,” he said.



“There will no longer be a system where police will move with sirens. We are going to empower them, train them with high skills, and give them the needed and latest weaponry,” he added.



Five presidential candidates represented their respective political parties on the night with each outlining their plans for managing the country if elected president in the upcoming elections.



Beside David Apasera of the PNC, other candidates who participated in the debate included: Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr. Ivor Greenstreet of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Mrs. Bridgete Dzorgbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

