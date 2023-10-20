'Corrupt' Dame is vanguard of protecting Akyem mafia, allied forces - Arthur K jabs

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy has called on Ghanaian youth to ensure that the current government does not enjoy any form of peace if there is no justice in the country.



He believes that a series of protests on the streets of Ghana by the youth to register their displeasure at the state of affairs under the current government will do the country a greater good.



Arthur Kennedy was speaking to Joy News in an interview when he made this known.



He said, “There should be more and I say if there is no justice as well let there be no peace”.



Dr. Arthur Kennedy believes that Ghana’s Attorney General is one of the problems of the country indicating that he’s not fighting corruption but rather protecting the corrupt.



“… because the Attorney General is not fighting corruption, but rather he is protecting the corrupt. He is in the vanguard of protecting the Akyem mafia and its allied forces”.



He believes that even though corruption has been in the history of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team have blown it out of proportion and no one seems to be worried about how people in government are stealing from the people of Ghana.