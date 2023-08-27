'Corrupt' Chief of Staff wants to be Vice President - Hopeson Adorye makes explosive allegations

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged corruption on the part of Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Adorye in a rant at the NPP headquarters during the August 26 super delegates conference made two explosive allegations against the Chief of Staff, who voted along with about 200 others at the venue.



The first of his allegations as captured by journalists was that Osei-Opare was working in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia because she has aspirations of becoming a Vice President under future president Bawumia.



“I am saying that people who have been in the government for these years, they are even old ladies, they still want to continue, so, do you think she is going to vote in a certain direction,” he quizzed when asked about Alan’s performance in the polls.



“An old lady wants to be a Vice President, how much more the young ones?” he asked.



When pushed about who this old lady was, he referenced the chief of staff citing an electoral malpractice allegation.



“Chief of Staff was here giving money to people, are we afraid? What I fear I don’t talk about.



“You’re done voting, go home. She (Chief of Staff) went to sit in the office of the Women’s Organizer and was calling people and giving them money after voting. This is total indiscipline…” he blasted.







Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



