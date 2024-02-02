Correct your errors or 'you will remember that karma is from Kyebi' – A Plus warns Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

One-time musician turned politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address specific instances of injustices and correct mistakes made during his tenure in office.



A Plus, in a recent social media post, suggested that the failure of the president to rectify these issues could result in facing the consequences of karma from Kyebi, the President's hometown, once he vacates the presidency.



He took to Instagram on February 1, 2024, to remind President Akufo-Addo of the treatment meted out to Charlotte Osei, a former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



“Dear @nakufoaddo, today is Char Osei's birthday and I want to use the opportunity to ask you this. How do you feel when you remember that after she worked for this country for so many years including organising the peaceful election that brought you to power in 2016?



“You and that shameless guy at Makola Law School who was quietly demoted to an ordinary lecturer, I'm talking about the failed appeals court judge with adwen bɔne like COP Alex Mensah orchestrated "toli" and sacked her without giving her even a bicycle; no end of service benefits. Absolutely nothing!” he said.



In his message to the President, A Plus expressed disappointment in the handling of various misconducts by some of Akufo-Addo's appointees, which he claims were overlooked.



“My father, you have done things ooo. The day you leave office, you'll sit back, relax and bite your fingers as you count the bridge you bent. As for the bridge between you and me, nobody can bend it. You know I'm your guy, but one who will tell you the truth fearlessly- Respectfully though,” he lamented.



He emphasized that the President needs to reflect on his actions and address the grievances before leaving office.



“Take a look at everything that has happened under your watch, especially your appointees who have engaged in various misconducts but you cleared, and tell me if Charlotte Osei deserved to be treated the way you did.



“You are leaving power soon and all these opportunists around you will be nowhere to be found. It will be left with just a few of us around you reminiscent of how we sat in the apartment that night in Mayfair London with Gabby and my dear Nana Poku when we lost the 2008 election.



"If you don't correct some of these things, one day, you will remember that karma is from Kyebi!” he added.





