Coronavirus vaccines not 'Mark of the Beast' – Agyinasare

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine because it is not the Mark of the Beast as being speculated by some Christians.



Ghana received 600,000 dozes of the AstraZeneca vaccine and started administering them today, Tuesday, 2 March 2021.





But discrediting the religious myths and rumours surrounding the vaccines, the founder of Perez Chapel International told Ghanaians that the vaccines are God’s answer to the year-long praying and fasting of Christians for divine intervention.



“As a nation, we have been privileged to receive 600,000 vaccines and they’ve started deploying them but there are so many stories going on about the vaccine and I thought that as your pastor, I should make a few things clear to you”, he told the church.



“Last year was one year we prayed like never before. Every month we were praying and fasting for seven day. Every three months we fasted for two weeks and our prayer was to bring down the coronavirus and that a solution will be found. We prayed. Even though we believe God is a prayer-answering God, vaccines have been created and most Christians are saying that: ‘No, it’s too quick’. Did we not pray that God should provide? And God has done it and now we are saying it’s too quick. That means that even though we were praying, we weren’t really believing for it”, he observed.



Bishop Agyinasare said if people have been taking other vaccines over the years without dying, then he wonders why there is so much fear and conspiracy theories regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.



“And some are saying that it’s an opportunity to kill all of us. If you’re travelling to most countries, if you don’t have a yellow card showing that you’ve been vaccinated against polio, yellow fever and many other diseases like that, they won’t allow you into their country.



“We travel with a yellow card and we don’t believe everybody is going to kills us. So, why should we think everybody is going to kill us?” he asked.



He continued: “So, if you need this to enter other countries and you get them through vaccination, in the same way, very soon, if you don’t have the card that shows you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus, there are places you can’t go and, so, some Christians are saying that the card they are giving for the vaccination is the Mark of the Beast. If carrying your yellow card is not the Mark of the Beast, why should the one of the coronavirus be the Mark of the Beast?”