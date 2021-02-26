Health News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus vaccines are safe – Ghana Medical Association reiterates

Coronavirus vaccine

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has restated that the COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and effective contrary to what others may have said.



The Association has encouraged Ghanaians to patronize the vaccines without fear.



Speaking in an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, President of the Association, Frank Ankobea, instanced that if the President of the land, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has agreed to take the vaccine, then Ghanaians can rest assured that the vaccines are safe.



“Ghanaians must understand that what some are saying about the vaccine is baseless. They have no evidence to support what they are saying. If this vaccine had serious side effects as some people are saying, then the President of the land and the first gentleman of the land would not opt to take it.



He has demonstrated that good leadership so with what he is doing we are happy that he is the first person to take the vaccine. We will continue sending signals to people to remind them that the vaccines are safe”, he said.



Dr. Ankobea furthered that all the “data and all the trials we have made” point to the fact that the vaccines are safe and effective.



The Presidential Advisor on Health, Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country ahead of the mass vaccination which begins on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.



He noted that this was to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.



On Wednesday, Ghana became the first country to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India, through the WHO’s COVAX initiative.



Ghana’s active cases stand at 6,404 with 588 deaths.