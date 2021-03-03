General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus vaccine will build body immunity after two weeks of first jab - Dr Asiedu-Bekoe

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says people who are vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will start building immunity against the coronavirus two weeks after taking the first jab.



He said even after the first dose, it is possible for persons who are exposed to severe coronavirus to still get infected, hence the need for everyone to observe social distancing, wear a nose mask, use alcohol-based hand sanitiser and wash hands with soap under running water frequently.



“It takes some time for the antibodies to start building up, and you can get infected if you are exposed to high doses of the virus, even after vaccination, that is why it is important for all to observe the safety protocols even after vaccination,” he said.



Dr Asiedu-Bekoe told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra that the nation would take delivery of more doses of the vaccine in the next three weeks.



He explained that after the first dose, individuals would have to wait for between eight to 12 weeks before taking the second dose.



He said the government was still exploring and considering ways to access the Sputnik V CODIV-19 vaccine earmarked to Ghana by Russia at a cost of USD 10 per dose.



Some possible, common reactions identified after taking a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are dizziness, decreased appetite, abdominal pain and enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash effects.



Meanwhile, new data submitted by the Public Health England (PHE), shows that the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective in reducing COVID-19 infections among older people aged 70 years and above.



Ghana today started a mass vaccination exercise for its population in effect to stop the spread of Coronavirus infections.



Front line health workers, adults aged 60 years and above, people with underlining health conditions such as diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, cancer, frontline security personnel, frontline government officials, the Media and all frontline workers in the formal sector are in the first group of people for the mass vaccination.