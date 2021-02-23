General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus vaccine side effects will disappear in two days – Noguchi

Coronavirus vaccine

The side effects associated with taking a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine will disappear within a day or two, according to data from the Noguchi Memorial Institute.



There have been widespread rumours and conspiracy theories over the covid vaccine in the country, with scores of people admitting they won’t take the vaccine.



But Immunologist with Noguchi Dr. Kwadwo Asamoah has acknowledged that there are side effects associated with the vaccine but contends that every vaccine in the world has side effects.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Dr. Asamoah noted “we have a few diseases that have been wiped out from the surface of the earth due to vaccines so vaccines are a way to go. But sometimes, you need people to obey measures,” Dr. Kwadwo Asamoah.”



“Almost everybody should feel safe to take the vaccine but if you’re in doubt, talk to your doctor who knows your medical history. One thing that we have to be clear is that the side effects we’re talking about are in most vaccines. It’s all a sign that your body is responding and there’s no cause for alarm.”



He added that “it’s very important to educate people on the vaccine because if we don’t vaccinate a large number of people, it will be in vain. There’s nothing that doesn’t have any side effects. As I mentioned, it’s not just for Covid vaccines.”



“We have data that the side effects will disappear within a day or two,” he intimated.