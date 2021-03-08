General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Coronavirus vaccine not for sale - NCCE tells Ghanaians

The Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education in the Ga Central Municipality, Cynthia Anima Boadu, has asked the public not to pay for the COVID-19 vaccination because it is free.



She told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the vaccination is not for sale, and the public should watch for persons who would be demanding money from them to facilitate the process for them to be vaccinated.



She explained that the process is free for persons who have been categorised to take the jabs.



She further indicated that the vaccination is not a cure for the covid-19 but an enhanced safety protocol that is meant to reduce the spikes in the covid-19 virus.



The public she added must follow the safety protocols of mask-wearing, the washing of hands with soap and water as well as observing social distancing.



According to her, the immune system would be fully built against any severe effects of the covid-19 virus after the second jab has been administered.



She stressed that the vaccine is a cure for covid-19 but an enhanced measure to help reduce the rate of infections and fatalities.



President Akufo-Addo in his 24th address to the nation on measures taken to manage the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak said the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and would not pose any threat to the health of any citizen.



“I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race.



“This is far from the truth. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe,” he said.