Health News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus vaccine not deadly – Medical Officer

AstraZeneca vaccine

Dr Juliana Kpodo, Principal Nursing Officer at the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority Clinic on Tuesday said COVID-19 Vaccine is not deadly and urged the public to take part in the national vaccination exercise.



No government would give out some deadly vaccine to kill its citizens, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, and other high-ranking government officials would not take can something dangerous, this is not possible, she stated.



Dr Kpodo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema during the COVID-19 Vaccination exercise at GPHA Clinic explained that some people may experience some minor reactions which must not be generalized as with all medications individual reaction differ.



She stressed that “what will happen to A might not happen to B taking the same medication, but that is not enough reason for others to refuse the intake”.



Dr Kissi Domprah Ofori a Medical Officer at the GPHA Clinic who was the first to take the COVID-19 vaccination told GNA that, “I took the vaccine to protect myself from contracting and spreading the virus among themselves”.



He, therefore, advised people to prepare themselves psychologically and get ready to take the vaccination, saying there is no fear associated with the intake it is just like the normal vaccination process.



Dr Ofori also advised that those who have taken the vaccination and those yet to take it should continue to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols, “we have to still observe the protocols until about 90 per cent have being vaccinated before we can do away with the protocols”.



