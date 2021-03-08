General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coronavirus vaccine is safe, ignore the fake news - Dr. Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has admonished Ghanaians to ignore the fake news surrounding the covid-19 vaccine.



The legislator says the vaccine is safe and has encouraged Ghanaians to avail themselves for the vaccination when it gets to their turn to take it.



He said we must defeat the virus and as part of the process in defeating the virus, we have to take the vaccine.



He made the remarks after he took his vaccine in parliament.



He wrote: “Please take your COVID vaccine when it gets to your turn. I took mine today. We must defeat this virus so that we can get our lives back.



Ignore all the fake news and the outlandish conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines! Get inoculated folks.



I remain a DOG eating citizen!”



