General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus vaccination: Herbert Mensah praises Akufo-Addo, predicts ‘no vaccine, no travel’ rule soon

Herbert Mensah, Sports Administrator

Sports Administrator, Philanthropist and the President of the Ghana Rugby Association (GRA), Herbert Mensah says the government’s idea to acquire Coronavirus vaccines for Ghanaians must be commended.



According to him, Ghanaians can only be protected from the pandemic through the vaccine which has been the only solution worldwide to curb the spread of the virus.



“The movement of the right direction is certainly the question of vaccinations,” he noted



Herbert Mensah indicated that the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine are all made-up to scare people.



“It is a global world; it is not a world that we sit down with our conspiracy theories that we aren’t going to take a jab. We are all in a global world.”



“I say it to all my friends it is only a matter of time some countries will turn around and say without the vaccine you cannot get on the plane, without the vaccine you can’t attend the theatre, the restaurant among others," he predicted in a video while addressing issues of COVID vaccination.



The Ghanaian businessman however lauded the Akufo-Addo led government for acquiring the vaccines and making sure that the majority of the citizens are all vaccinated.



“We are blessed to have such a leader,” he noted – adding that “I understand from experts that the vaccine is safe and good.”