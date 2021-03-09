General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus vaccination: Don’t follow lies, conspiracy theories – Steve Wengam to Christians

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam

The Lead Pastor of the Cider Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has urged Ghanaians to reject reports and propaganda against the COVID-19 vaccination.



According to Pastor Wengam, his Church’s medical team (Cider Medical Team), has done thorough research on the vaccine and that he can boldly say the ongoing vaccination will protect people against the virus.



The Renowned Preacher who took his first jab last Friday, told the congregants, “The Vaccine is good, I went for my jab two days ago. Don’t believe and follow those lies, those conspiracy theories. If the door is opened for you to go for it, go for it. It is safe. Amen.”