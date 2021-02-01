General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus test cost for ECOWAS nationals $50, $150 for non-ECOWAS nationals – Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that "the cost of the COVID test for in-bound ECOWAS nationals be pegged at fifty United States dollars ($50) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)".



"The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals still remains one hundred and fifty ($150) dollars".



Addressing the nation for the 23rd time in his televised address on measures the government is putting in place to manage the country’s COVID-19 situation on Sunday, 31 January 2021, he announced that, "At the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, held virtually, it was agreed that the cost of the COVID test for in-bound ECOWAS nationals be pegged at fifty United States dollars ($50) at the Kotoka International Airport.



"The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals still remains one hundred and fifty ($150) dollars. ECOWAS nationals and travelers, who test positive, will bear the cost of the mandatory isolation and treatment. Ghanaian nationals, however, who test positive, upon their arrival into the country, will have their isolation and treatment costs borne by the State," he added



He also stated that "COVID-19 tests are free for all Ghanaians at public health institutions. If a Ghanaian citizen returns a positive result, the cost of care at isolation and treatment centres will be borne by Government".







