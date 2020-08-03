General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus task force tour registration centres to monitor compliance

The task force toured various registration centres across the country

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19, Dr Da Costa Aboagye and the Presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, this week toured some registration centres in Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti Regions to monitor compliance of the safety protocols.



In the Greater Accra Region, the Deputy Minister of Health monitored the registration exercise at various centres including Ledzokuku Constituency. He supported citizens with facemasks to strengthen their compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.



Dr Okoe Boye noted that “we are all in this COVID thing together and surviving it demands that we hold each other. The facemasks save lives; kindly wear as much as possible,” he advised.



In Central and Ashanti Regions, a team led by Dr Aboagye Da Costa toured various centres including the University of Cape Coast, Abura, Effutu and other centres whilst in Ashanti Region, some registration centres at Kumawu, Besoro, Bodomasi and Agogo were toured. He observed high compliance levels and smooth processes across these centres.



Dr Da Costa also shared facemasks to citizens and interacted with health officials posted by the Ghana Health Service to support the registration exercise.



He further interacted with EC officials and urged them to always make sure citizens going through the registration exercise comply fully with all the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.



The Presidential Advisor on Health and a member of the task force, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare also visited some registration centres in the Atwima Kwanwomma Constituency in the Ashanti Region to interact with registrants, distribute masks and snacks.



He encouraged the registrants to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures, especially wearing of face masks.



His visit was also to observe the level of compliance with safety protocols and adherence.

