General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus situation is worse - Health Minister designate

Health Minister designate, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Health Minister designate, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has reiterated that the coronavirus situation in the country has gotten worse.



Whiles making a contribution on the floor of parliament today, the Dormaa Central MP emphasized government-led efforts and voluntary public efforts that are helping combat the current spread of the virus.



Responding to coronavirus statements and contributions made in the house, he said: “We have come out with a lot of issues on COVID-19, one of my colleagues said the coronavirus situation is worse than before. That is correct.



“Transmissibility is far far far bigger than before. New variants have been announced, have been detected in Ghana and the severity of illness is even becoming quite worrisome,” he submitted.



According to him, with the current spike in coronavirus cases, “government has started addressing the virus in a little bit different manner.” He stressed how increasingly the Ghana Education Service was making deployments to help furnish schools with critical virus prevention supplies.



He also added that monitoring teams were also out there to ensure that schools get needed supplies. He further promised to transmit the issues raised by MPs to the COVID command center situated at the presidency.



As at January 29, a total of 629 new cases brought the caseload to 63,883. Active currently stands at 3,940. Greater Accra Region with 37,117 accounts for over 50% of all cases.



Second to fifth slots are occupied by Ashanti, Western Eastern and Central regions with 11,895; 3,392; 2,779 and 2,245 respectively