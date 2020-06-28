General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus restrictions are for our own good - NCCE

The restrictions imposed as a result of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country are for our own good, Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has said.



He said they are to protect lives, livelihoods and property as the country fought to contain the disease.



Alhaji Saani, therefore, advised the public to religiously comply with the restrictive measures announced by government as well as adhere to the safety protocols to help contain the disease in the country.



This forms part of the message the Northern Regional Directorate of the NCCE carried to communities and identifiable groups in the region throughout this month as part of its continuing education on the COVID-19 pandemic to deepen citizen’s understanding of the disease to influence their behaviours towards fighting it.



The NCCE used mobile vans and radio stations to reach out to the communities and identifiable groups across the region.



The country recorded her first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, and so far, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 14,500 and over 10,500 have recovered, while 95 died.



The President, following the emergence of the disease in the country, under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, periodically announced restrictive measures that citizens must comply with to control the spread of the disease.



However, some of the citizenries held some myths about the disease such as “it is a white man’s disease, the disease is only in the south” while others also think the restrictive measures are unnecessary, hence their reluctance to comply with them.



Alhaji Saani said all were susceptible to COVID-19 advising all to learn to live with the disease by observing all the safety protocols.



He also advised parents to ensure hygiene amongst their children by helping them to wash their hands after playing and before eating as well.



It was observed that social distancing and wearing of face masks are not being observed in many communities as some community members appealed to government to supply them with face masks.



Alhaji Saani appealed to non-governmental organisations to support the communities by supplying them with face masks.



He also appealed to all to support the NCCE with public address systems to mount on vehicles and motorbikes as it continued with public education on the disease.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.