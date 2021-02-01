General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus restrictions: We're happy but you could have done better - Ghanaians to Akufo-Addo

play videoGhana's COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent weeks

In his 23rd address to the nation on the measures the government has taken in the fight against COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reintroduced some restrictions on public gatherings.



Among them is the indefinite ban on weddings with funerals restricted to private ceremonies that can only accommodate up to 25 people at a time.



Churches have been asked to enforce the strict adherence to all safety protocols, as well as keeping their services to only two hours.



Clubs and beaches remain closed while conferences and all forms of workshops have been asked to employ virtual platforms and offices have been encouraged to split their staff into shifts or let them work from home.



GhanaWeb TV stepped into town to gather the views of the ordinary Ghanaian on all that the president said, as well as get a sense of what they hope can be done better or revised to curb the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.



