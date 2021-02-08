General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Coronavirus recorded at Takoradi Techincal University, management refuses to disclose

Takoradi Techincal University

Information gathered by Rainbowradiooline.com has it that a student at the Engineering Department of the Takoradi Techincal University has tested positive for COVID-19.



However, the school has refused to disclose this publicly.



This has created fear and panic among students on campus.



Our reliable sources told this website that some students are demanding full disclosure from the management of the school.



Some other students are planning to leave campus for fear of contracting the virus which has currently killed some 490 people.



The Students Representative Council (SRC) has also not reacted to the issue.