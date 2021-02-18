General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Coronavirus numbers are quite disturbing but not unexpected - Doctor opines



Senior Researcher for the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Doctor Peter Kojo Quashie, has put forward that, Covid-19 numbers or cases are quite disturbing but not unexpected.



According to the doctor, if you look at society and the period of the year we are in, we just finished celebrating Christmas and there were a lot of festivities in the country, so fortunately or unfortunately we were a little relaxed.



During a discussion on e.TV Ghana with Samuel Eshun, he made it known that it is unfortunate because, “prior to now we have had a very mild experience of Covid-19, in the view of that fact, we were quite relaxed during the Christmas period, There were festivals going on here and there, that is what has lead to the current situation”, he said.



He again mentioned that, somewhere along the line, one of the new variants was able to come into the country and they believe that is what is really leading to the increasing cases the country is experiencing.



“It doesn’t mean that we have much more cases than before but rather the cases now are much more severe and people are going to hospitals and those are reflecting in the numbers,” he explained.