Coronavirus not a health issue, its security threat – Security expert

The COVID-19 pandemic has been regarded as a health threat with many working hard towards a cure to bring things around the world back to normalcy.



But Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has expressed a divergent view on the pandemic. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic rather than being a health crisis is nothing short of a critical security threat.



“When you look at the COVID-19 pandemic as a health risk, you are more in danger. It is rather a security threat we need to pay more attention to”, he said.



Justifying his assertion, Richard Kumadoe explained that when a country’s workforce suffers, it affects the productivity in the security and health sectors.



“When you have many of your frontline workers like the nurses, doctors being infected for lack of PPEs or what have you, you are in danger. When you have your security officers who must enforce the laws without the appropriate PPEs and they are getting infected, you are in danger. So, it is a disease that touches every aspect of the security infrastructure. And once you are not working at it and you are looking at it just as a health issue, you are creating problems for yourself”.



He noted that countries who are seemingly coming out of the pandemic treated the pandemic as a security threat rather than a health threat.



He said: “If you go back and check all the countries that were able to come out of it somehow, they attacked it as a national security issue and dealt with it with the seriousness it deserves and today they are coming out of it gradually”.



Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 1139 with the total number of deaths at 320.

