Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus kills 7 health personnel, over 450 infected

7 members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic while at post to safeguard the lives of others.



More than 450 health workers have been infected too, the General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Duffu Yankson has said, Graphic.com.gh reports.



He noted that this new development has left medics in a tough situation as the deadly coronavirus keeps spreading faster.



“As an association, we have lost seven members to the virus; we have also had more than 450 infected in the line of duty, so we are not taking it lightly at all. Medical personnel can be infected and so can it infect the public,” he said.



“We have lost members in the line of duty; we have members who have also got infected. Thankfully, they survived, but we are aware that until we defeat the virus, per the nature of our work, we may get more infections. Therefore, members of society must play their part in order not to escalate the situation,” Dr. Yankson added.



Some of the 450 persons infected are receiving treatment whiles others have recovered from the virus.



As of Saturday, February 13, 2021, the country’s active cases now 771 with the death toll at 518.