Coronavirus kills 2 people in Ahafo Region

Two persons have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the Ahafo region.



Statistics from the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate indicates that the two died as a result of complications they suffered from the virus.



The fatalities were confirmed by Dr. Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, in an interview with Ghanaweb.



According to Dr. Boateng, the Ahafo region which has a total of six districts has far recorded 36 confirmed cases with 8 recoveries and 26 active cases.



Dr Boateng explained further that the epicenter of the disease is in the Asutifi South District which has recorded 30 cases with the Asutifi North and Tano South districts recording three cases respectively.



“As at today, we have recorded 36 confirmed cases, 8 recoveries, and two deaths and active cases 26 and three are imported cases. The Ahafo region has six districts and three of the districts have cases. The largest numbers of cases are from the Asutifi South with 30 cases and three cases from the Asutifi North and Tano South districts”.



He revealed that the upsurge in the number of cases in the region has forced the Health Directorate to intensify its sensitization Programmes aimed at reducing the spread of the virus in the region.



“We have up our activities as a body in order to ensure that the cases do not get out of hand in the region.”



Dr. Boateng, however, maintained that the success of the fight against the pandemic is hinged on the compliance of the residents and urged them to continue to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.





