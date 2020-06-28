Coronavirus kills 112, case count now 16,742

xxxxxxxxxxx of Sunday, 28 June 2020
Death toll of the fast-spreading Coronavirus in Ghana has risen to 112, with additional positive cases of 311, new update has revealed.
This brings to total a case count of 16,742.
Additionally, the number of recoveries has also shot up to 12,720.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 9,326
Ashanti Region - 3,398
Western Region - 1,431
Central Region - 936
Eastern Region - 571
Volta Region - 337
Upper East Region - 274
Northern Region - 120
Oti Region - 110
Western North Region - 94
Bono East Region - 52
Savannah Region - 39
Upper West Region - 35
Ahafo Region - 8
North East Region - 6
Bono Region - 5
