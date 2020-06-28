xxxxxxxxxxx of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Coronavirus kills 112, case count now 16,742

Death toll of the fast-spreading Coronavirus in Ghana has risen to 112, with additional positive cases of 311, new update has revealed.



This brings to total a case count of 16,742.



Additionally, the number of recoveries has also shot up to 12,720.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 9,326



Ashanti Region - 3,398



Western Region - 1,431



Central Region - 936



Eastern Region - 571



Volta Region - 337



Upper East Region - 274



Northern Region - 120



Oti Region - 110



Western North Region - 94



Bono East Region - 52



Savannah Region - 39



Upper West Region - 35



Ahafo Region - 8



North East Region - 6



Bono Region - 5

