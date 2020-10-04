General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus is still with us - NCCE cautions Ghanaians

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished Ghanaians to continue observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols despite the significant reduction in active cases.



The Commission is alarmed by the blatant disregard for the adherence to the protocols in public places, which could trigger another spike if care was not taken.



Madam Akua Zakaria, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE who made the call, said it was dangerous for the public to be complacent in the fight against the virus because of the reduction in active cases.



The Deputy Director who led a team of officials from her outfit to educate the public on the need to check their names during the exhibition of the voters register realized that most of the people they encountered were not wearing face masks.



When she took some time off her schedule to encourage them to adhere to the basic safety protocols, they were virtually not interested and gave all sorts of lame excuses for not wearing their masks.



Interestingly, some of them had theirs in their bags, but would not were them for various untenable reasons.



Madam Zakaria advised them not to give up in protecting themselves to complement government's efforts to contain the pandemic and eventually eliminate it from the country.



She said the fight against the pandemic was a collective responsibility of every Ghanaian, stressing that winning the battle began with the individual.

She also entreated them to keep the environment clean always as a means of staying safe from the virus and other diseases.



Meanwhile, most people the NCCE team engaged had not checked their names in the register but promised to do that before the exercise ended.

