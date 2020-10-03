General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

'Coronavirus is still with us' - NCCE cautions Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been advised to continue observing all the coronavirus safety protocols

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished Ghanaians to continue observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols despite the significant reduction in active cases.



The Commission is alarmed by the blatant disregard for the adherence to the protocols in public places which could trigger another spike if care is not taken.



Madam Akua Zakaria, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE who made the call, said it is dangerous for the public to be complacent in the fight against the virus because of the reduction in active cases.



The Deputy Director who led a team of officials from her outfit to educate the public on the need to check their names during the exhibition of the voters register realized that most individuals without face masks.



Interestingly, some of them kept theirs in their bags for some untenable reasons.



Madam Zakaria advised Ghanaians not to give up in protecting themselves to complement government's efforts in containing the pandemic.



She said the fight against the pandemic is a collective responsibility, stressing that winning the battle begins with each individual.





