Coronavirus is still real so adhere to safety protocols - KNUST students told

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Ltd Publication

The University Relation Officer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Daniel Noris Bekoe has urged the students in the school to observe the safety protocols of the coronavirus pandemic in the second semester.



The semester is expected to start on 10th May 2021.



According to Mr Bekoe, the school management is prepared to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the school.



He said although the school recorded some positive cases of the Coronavirus disease in the previous semester no one life was lost.



He, therefore, applauded the Zoomlion Company Limited led by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong for their effort to prevent the spreading of this pandemic in the country by their disinfection and fumigation exercises.



He also lauded the pressmen for their education towards this coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Manager for Zoomlion Company Limited, Philip Asante Yeboah has also urged Ghanaians to observe the safety protocols so as to reduce the spreading of the virus in the country.