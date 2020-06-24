General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Coronavirus is a satanic agenda to prevent people from going to church - Bishop Agyinasare

The General Overseer of the Perez Chapel,Bishop Agyinasare, says the novel coronavirus which has placed considerable limitation on the movement of people is a satanic agenda to prevent Christians from going to church.



In a video sighted by Ghanaweb.com, the man of God said it is baffling to him, that people are not afraid to queue to vote in political party primaries, neither are they afraid to queue to register for the national identity cards, or even throng the markets which are usually always crowded, but are afraid to go to church, where they have agreed to practice social distancing and all safety protocols.



He advised Christians to be wise, because the devil is trying to use the pandemic to confuse them to stay away from church



“I was speaking to Papa Duncan Williams just the other day, and he said this coronavirus is not just normal. It is a satanic agenda to make sure that people will not go to church again. Is it not amazing to you that people are ok to go and vote in primaries, they are not afraid they will get coronavirus, they are ok to go to the market, they are not afraid they will get the coronavirus, sit in trotro, sit in a taxi, they are ok to go everywhere, but when it comes to church, it is like at the gate of the church we are distributing coronavirus”, he said.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 31, 2020, in his address to the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and ease the restrictions imposed on its citizenry, announced that religious services can resume.



The president said, “with effect from Friday, June 5, 2020, we will begin stage one of the process of easing restrictions. An abridged format of religious activities can commence.



“25% attendance, with a maximum number of 100 congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one metre of social distancing between congregants,” he stated.



The president also said that the maximum hours for the service should be one hour which according to him, would help prevent the spread of the virus as Ghanaians continue to adhere to the safety protocols.



After the announcement, most churches issued press releases saying they would still remain closed, until the coronavirus is effectively dealt with before they open their doors to the public and their members.



Ghana's confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 14, 568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.









