Source: GNA

Coronavirus infections gradually decline – Dr Kuma-Aboagye

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Tuesday said the nation has in the last few days, recorded a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and expects the trend to continue as the public adheres to the preventive protocols.



He said Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,617 with 168 deaths as of Monday, July 27 after a total of 782 new positive cases where recorded from the June 23rd to July 25th.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye who was speaking at a media briefing in Accra said the national coronavirus positivity rate depended on the testing strategy adopted by the GHS which targets persons who show symptoms of the virus and people they have come into contact with.



He said the number of COVID-19 deaths had also reduced significantly as the number of positive cases falls.



The confirmed 782 new cases were recorded from 58 districts in seven Regions, the remaining nine Regions did not report any new positives cases in the last few days.



The Greater Accra Region recorded 428 new cases, from 23 Districts; Ashanti Region recorded 319 news cases from 21 Districts; Bono East 21 new cases; Northern Region seven new cases; and the Bono Region five new cases from three Districts.



The Director-General said 2,489, of the active cases, are in Accra, active cases in the Ashanti region has significantly reduced to about 480; Western Region has 222 active cases, and Volta Region has 111 active cases.



The Eastern Region has 49 active cases; Central Region has 91, and Western North and the Upper West Regions have five active cases respectively and the Savanah Region has only one active case.



Ghana has since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March this year recorded 30,631 recoveries with a cumulative total of 34,406 cases as the viral case fatality of 0.54 per cent.



The nation has so far conducted 382,752 tests, bring the national test positivity rate to 8.99 per cent.





