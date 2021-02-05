General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus infection prevention project launched in Accra

The communities to benefit are; Bortianor, Bubuashie, Abokobi, Ashaiman, and Maamobi

The Center for Community Studies, Action and Development (CENCOSAD) and World Vision Ghana, on Friday launched a COVID-19 infection prevention project in Accra to complement the government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic in the Greater Accra Region



The project, dubbed: ‘Infection Prevention and Control to reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections (IPC/HAIs)’ will expand access to accurate information and build community support for the fight against the virus, through innovation.



With funding from World Vision Ghana (WVG), the project will be implemented by CENCOSAD in five communities within Greater Accra Region.



The communities to benefit are; Bortianor, Bubuashie, Abokobi, Ashaiman, and Maamobi.



Mr David Atiah, the Project Coordinator for the World Vision Ghana, COVID -19 Response Project, said the two months project is intended to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 among the poor and vulnerable residents in the selected communities.



He said the project would provide a total of 1000 pieces of nose masks, 240 hand sanitisers and 100 handwashing facilities to all five communities.



In each community, 20 households will receive 200 pieces of the nose masks, about 50 hand sanitisers and 20 hand washing facilities.



Mr Atiah said a team from the two organisations would educate the communities on sources of transmission and prevention measures using Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



Mr Michael Aggrey, Programmes Officer for CENCOSAD, said the proposed project would foster strategic partnership and engagements with various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the selected districts as well as religious leaders and traditional/opinion leaders in project communities.



“CENCOSAD will complement its work by engaging further with health providers and health directorates in the selected project districts to identify and report cases of possible infections,” he said.



Mr Aggrey said the initiative was intended to benefit 2,500 children, pregnant and nursing mothers, and persons with disabilities, young people as well as marginalised men and persons with underlying health challenges.



Mr Aggrey said community mobilisation would be done through direct engagements and the use of mobile vans.



The Office of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly received the first donation to be distributed to beneficiary households in the Maamobi community.



Mr Benjamin Anabila, Assemblyman for Maamobi East, thanked the organisations for the support.



He said the items received would help the community members observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.