Coronavirus has vindicated the vision of Open Distance Education – Prof. Alabi

Professor Goski Alabi, Co-Founder of the Laweh Open University College

Professor Goski Alabi, the Co-Founder of the Laweh Open University College, says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has vindicated the vision of open distance education in Ghana and the continent at large.



Open education is a system of learning where educators teach students via e-platforms or social networks.



It gives learners the flexibility to choose from a variety of options concerning time, place, instructional methods, modes of access, and other factors related to their learning processes.



She made the remark on Thursday, when the Laweh Open University College, held its 39th congregation ceremony to confer Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degree Honours on 50 and 11 students respectively in Accra.



The graduates offered varied disciplines including Marketing, Human Resource Management, International Business Management, Accounting and Finance, and Procurement and Supply Chain Management.



Professor Alabi said the University College which was not well received prior to its introduction in Ghana as a result of lack of insight about the concept and its importance in Ghana, had had its vision justified and reiterated amid the desire by schools and learners to adopt the online learning systems in the wake of the respiratory disease.



She said: “When many institutions were panicking and others were now striving to move studies online, Laweh was already studying more online and physically on campus. When many Universities were fretting over online examinations, Laweh had robust systems for online examination and policies to support that.



“When many did not know how to build capacity for blended learning, Laweh was a master of that craft. When people were overly concerned over the integrity of digital examinations, Laweh knew about proctoring systems.”



Prof. Alabi, who is also the Consulting President of the University College, called on the government to partner it in a form of a public-private partnership to provide the needed services to the citizenry.



“It is evident that many of the private universities are struggling and laying off several of its staff. It may be prudent for them to look into that trend and introduce interventions that would support the private sector to thrive and support the economy,” she said.



Professor Joshua Alabi, Founder of the University College, said the world was fasting moving away from the ‘brick and mortar’ type of education to open distance education, however, the fallacy that it was inferior in Africa and Ghana for that matter, made it difficult for the region to warmly embrace it.



He, therefore, encouraged the graduates to go out and enlighten people on the effectiveness and quality of open education, which made every student an IT literate before completion.



He advised the students to exhibit high professionalism at the world of work to raise the image of the University.



“I hear people say they schooled at Harvard but at the world of work and wherever you find yourself, the Professors are not there to testify you schooled there, so at that point, it is all about you and what you prove to the world to have within you,” he added.



Mr James Bortey, a 65-year old scholar with a disability who attained a Bachelors in Human Resource Management, on behalf of others scholars expressed gratitude to the School for the opportunities given for them to learn for free.



“The scholarship gave me peace of mind to study and I have now realised my long-cherished dream of going through the Human Resource Management Degree course successfully,” he said.



The University College gave awards to Best Students in all Disciplines and Honours and special awards to best students in leadership and innovation, and dedication of selfless service to the University.



The Students pledged unbroken allegiance to the alma mater in appreciation of the opportunities given to develop the students.



They also pledged to be ambassadors of open education and defend the good name of the university, while upholding the philosophy, ideals and traditions of the University, in order to render positive service to the community, nation and world at large to bring dignity, respect and honour to the spirit of Laweh Open University.



Ms Vicentia Naa Amerley, a valedictorian and graduate, thanked the lecturers for their hard work, support and dedication to prepare the students to face the realities of non-academic life.



“It is time for us to demonstrate our commitment and give off our best to the world with dedication, innovation and excellence,” she added.

