Health News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Coronavirus has come to save people from cholera deaths - Dr. Frank Serebour

Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr Frank Serebour has said the absence of cholera outbreak in the country is as a result of the presence of COVID-19 and its protocols of handwashing.



“For the first time in this country did you hear of the outbreak of cholera? Nobody heard of cholera. Therefore, hand washing and avoidance of handshaking have all come with additional benefit out of that COVID-19”. Dr Frank Serebour stated.



According to him, if people continue with the practice of handwashing and avoid unnecessary handshaking, diseases like typhoid and cholera would reduce drastically from the country.



Speaking on Kumasi based pure FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Dr Frank Serebour revealed that the country did not suffer from cholera because of the handwashing practice which forms part of the COVID-19 protocols.



Cholera outbreak in Ghana for the past years has become a yearly ritual mostly during the rainy season.



At least 204 people died of cholera in 2014 across the country.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in August 2020, said Ghana has not recorded outbreak in three years.



According to him, this is as a result of the massive infrastructure projects under the Akufo-Addo administration to supply adequate water and sanitation to deprived communities.



“Under the toilets for all programmes at least 109,000 households have been constructed benefiting 856,000 people and this is quite remarkable. The population with toilet has increased from 14% in 2017 to 21% by 2019.



But Dr Serebour in his interview advised that the hygiene practices of handwashing must be made part of daily practices of living to prevent such diseases.





