Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus freebies: Akufo-Addo's strategy is to surcharge Ghanaians – Anim Peisie

play videoNDC's Bernard Anim Piesie says Ghanaians will be surcharged for Akufo-Addo's free water, electricity

According to the NDC's Bernard Anim Piesie, the NPP government has not given free water or electricity, but rather it’s a strategy to surcharge Ghanaians.



He strongly held that nothing comes for free, therefore, Ghanaians will be made to pay double after the freebies.



“What I am saying is nothing comes for free from this government. The President gave free water and electricity for the next three months, immediately after that they increased electricity tariffs by 15%. You see, it means nothing was given . . . the government should reduce playing politics with the virus and focus on combating the spread because Covid-19 is still with us,” he said.



Anim Piesie held that the government is failing Ghanaians in fighting the coronavirus



“Previously, they normally alert us through science and data, so when we had two thousand cases, the country was locked down. Today, we are over thirty thousand, so the question I am asking is are we still basing our reports on science and data? What I know is the government is not taking decisions based on science and data but rather on economics and politics,” he said on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' with host Tweneboah Koduah.



