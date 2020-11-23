General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Coronavirus figures being massaged, don’t let your guard down - Prophet urges Ghanaians

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

The General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has asked Ghanaians, especially his church members, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.



The man of God in a sermon on Sunday, November 22, 2020, said the virus was still with us and had not to gone hence Ghanaians should not let their guard down.



The Prophet claimed during his sermon that the figures being released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are not the true reflection of our cases.



According to him, the information he has gathered indicated that our cases are more than what is released to the public.



He said his sources at Noguchi Memorial Institute are disturbed and not happy at the number of samples brought for testing and the number of people who test positive for the deadly virus on daily basis.



The man of God slammed politicians for disregarding the protocols and holding rallies and events and yet, complaining about church activities.



The church, according to him, is the most organised institution in the country.



He stressed the need for his members not to let their guard down but adhere to the protocols to help save lives.

