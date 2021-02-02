Health News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Isshak Abdullai, Contributor

Coronavirus fight: Takoradi Hospital takes delivery of ten oxygen bottles

The donation comes after officials stated numerous public hospitals were struggling to cope

The Takoradi Hospital has taken delivery of ten bottles of oxygen to to support coronavirus patients treatment as the country battles control the spread and treatment of the virus



Days after accompanying The Richard Addison Foundation to donate 100 school desks to schools in the Western Region to help them observe the COVID protocols, Mr. John William Kufour who is a manager at Takoradi Gas Limited honored his pledge of making a donation to the hospital considering the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the region.



The donation comes after officials stated that numerous public hospitals were struggling to cope with the rise in cases in various regions.



In the President's latest address to the nation, he made it known all sixteen regions had active cases; with the Western Region being one of the hardest hit.



"I am hoping these bottles of oxygen will help reduce the pressure on the facility as the government continues to work hard to control the spread as we wait on the vaccine," Mr. John William Kufour stated.



As of Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have died bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen.



Hospitalization rates have also increased with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172).



