Coronavirus fight: ActionPlus Foundation presents PPEs to Armed Forces SHTS

A non-profit organization, ActionPlus Foundation, has on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Armed Forces Senior High Technical School to help fight the coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the country.



Items presented to the school included; 10 Veronica buckets, 10 buckets, 200 nose masks, 200 hand sanitizers, 14 gallons of liquid soaps, 36 packs of Tissues, 6 boxes of gloves and face shields for teachers and students.



While presenting the items to the school, Public Relations Officer of the Foundation, Grace Afi Hadzor stated that the gesture was to support government's provision of PPEs to Senior High Schools across the country for students, teachers and non-teaching staff to be safe while on campus.



“We deem it that the government is supporting and we, Action Plus as an NGO decided to come to your outfit to support what the government is already giving to every school across Ghana,” she said.



Upon receiving the items on behalf of the school, Headmaster of Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, Lieutenant Colonel Osman Zuneidu indicated that the presentation of the products to the school was timely because second cycle schools resumed just Monday, June 22, 2020.



“We are very grateful for this support because it is very timely and they shall be put in a very good use so that students, teachers and non-teaching staff will go about their duties very confidently”.



During President Akufo-Addo’s 12th address to the nation on June 21, 2020, he ordered the reopening of schools for final year Senior High School students and SHS 2 students on the gold track after three months of being home due to COVID-19 pandemic.



The aim of the restriction is to allow final year students prepare towards their upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).





