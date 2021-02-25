General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Coronavirus delayed start of Bolga Airport in 2020 – Minister-designate

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister-designate

Transport Minister-designate Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has given the strongest indication that the Finance Ministry intends to raise funds for the Bolgatanga Airport this year.



According to him, the delay of the start was as a result of the deadly COVID-19 that crippled the country in 2020.



He made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



“This matter (the proposed airport) has been brought to my attention and I found out that we had some challenges because of the Covid-19 situation but Minister for Finance has assured me that, all things being equal, he will make sure that this year, he will find funding for the Upper East airport project. I know that people will be happy about this. Be rest assured that, all things being equal, we will start the project this year,” he stated.



The Upper East Regional Airport has been in the pipeline for decades but has failed to materialize as a result of the constant disagreement on the siting of the project and the lack of commitment on the side of subsequent governments.



Currently, a committee has been set up by the government to undergo feasibility studies on where the project should be sited and will come up with its report on the best choice for the project.



