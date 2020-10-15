Coronavirus deaths in Ghana reach 310, active cases surge slightly

General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Coronavirus deaths have increased to 310 after four persons died from the disease, latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates.
According to the latest figures, active cases have surged up slightly to 347 as of Saturday, October 10, 2020.
The Bono, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West Regions currently the five regions with no active cases.
The new figures from the GHS also indicate that 29 new cases of the disease have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,126.
Of the new cases, 14 persons who arrived into Ghana via the Kotoka International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings to 77 the number of international travellers to have tested positive for COVID-19 following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport.
Meanwhile, 46,469 persons have recovered from the disease.
Ghana has so far conducted 502,666 tests since the first case was recorded in March.
Below is the cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest:
Greater Accra Region - 24,324
Ashanti Region - 10,980
Western Region - 2,971
Eastern Region - 2,419
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 679
Western North Region - 644
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.