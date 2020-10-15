You are here: HomeNews2020 10 15Article 1085533

General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus deaths in Ghana reach 310, active cases surge slightly

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Coronavirus deaths have increased to 310 after four persons died from the disease, latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates.

According to the latest figures, active cases have surged up slightly to 347 as of Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The Bono, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West Regions currently the five regions with no active cases.

The new figures from the GHS also indicate that 29 new cases of the disease have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,126.

Of the new cases, 14 persons who arrived into Ghana via the Kotoka International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings to 77 the number of international travellers to have tested positive for COVID-19 following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, 46,469 persons have recovered from the disease.

Ghana has so far conducted 502,666 tests since the first case was recorded in March.

Below is the cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest:

Greater Accra Region - 24,324

Ashanti Region - 10,980

Western Region - 2,971

Eastern Region - 2,419

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 679

Western North Region - 644

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter