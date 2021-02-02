Health News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus deaths hit 424

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have been rising

424 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Ghana.



Currently, the country has 5,515 active cases.



In all, 67,782 cases have been confirmed after recording 772 new cases.



Out of the total positive cases, 61,843 have recovered and been discharged.



Below is the case count from highest to lowest:



Greater Accra Region – 39,742



Ashanti Region – 12,444



Western Region – 3,563



Eastern Region – 2,880



Central Region – 2,321



Volta Region – 988



Bono East Region – 814



Northern Region – 716



Upper East Region – 713



Western North Region – 712



Bono Region – 667



Ahafo Region – 548



Oti Region – 246



Upper West Region – 211



Savannah Region – 63



North East Region – 25